YOU COIN Hits Market Capitalization of $9.51 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $9.51 million and $6.51 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.02534775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00211913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00127886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,296,033 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

