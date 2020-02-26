Zacks: Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Given $3.94 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Alithya Group’s rating score has declined by 6.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $3.94 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alithya Group an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

ALYA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. 23,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alithya Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 851,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alithya Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Alithya Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,576,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alithya Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.