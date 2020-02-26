Zacks: Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.67 Million

Brokerages expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to announce $28.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.49 million to $30.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $96.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.09 million to $98.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $129.91 million, with estimates ranging from $121.67 million to $141.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

MNRL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. 398,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

In other news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,755,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

