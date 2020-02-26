Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report $258.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.00 million and the highest is $258.30 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $242.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

