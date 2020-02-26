Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Several analysts have commented on EGLE shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.62.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 684,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,897. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

