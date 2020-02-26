Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

BC traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.71. 725,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.76. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Brunswick by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brunswick by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

