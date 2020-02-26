Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Kinross Gold reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,520 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 41,893,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,682 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,042 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,642,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after acquiring an additional 79,796 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,541 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 27,318,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,665,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

