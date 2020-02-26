Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post sales of $6.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.82 billion and the lowest is $6.79 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $6.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 billion to $19.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $20.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. 3,623,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,605. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $75.91.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.