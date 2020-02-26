Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.80 Million

Analysts expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post sales of $65.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.61 million to $66.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year sales of $260.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.09 million to $260.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $287.06 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $299.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Age Beverages.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Age Beverages has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

NASDAQ NBEV traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 2,167,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. New Age Beverages has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in New Age Beverages by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in New Age Beverages by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in New Age Beverages by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

