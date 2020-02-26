Zel (ZEL) Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $3.80 million and $10.85 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00593292 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00093706 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109205 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002031 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001468 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 93,921,950 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars.

