ZelCash Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZelCash

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

