Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Zephyr Minerals Limited (CVE:ZFR) traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 61,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 32,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market cap of $13.06 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26.

About Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It focuses on its 100% owned Dawson Gold Project and Green Mountain Property located in Colorado. The company's total land package includes approximately 129 hectares covering 135 unpatented lode claims and 9 patented lode claims.

