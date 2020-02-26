Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Up to $105.01

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.50, but opened at $105.01. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $107.08, with a volume of 13,385,782 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $5,161,121.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,121.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 524,596 shares of company stock valued at $44,339,280.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,345 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $77,549,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890,787 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after acquiring an additional 806,897 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

