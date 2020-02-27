$4.77 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report $4.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.64 million. Arvinas posted sales of $3.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $42.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $43.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.22 million, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARVN. Guggenheim began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arvinas by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 241,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,213. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 2.69.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

