Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) Trading Down 13.2%

Alcidion Group Ltd (ASX:ALC)’s stock price fell 13.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), 2,895,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $150.42 million and a PE ratio of -105.00.

About Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC)

Alcidion Group Limited provides health informatics software in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Miya ED, which provides a set of clinical dashboards and ED whiteboards that allow emergency rooms to have a dedicated display for risk management; Miya Patient Flow that offers real-time patient journey and bed management solution for its hospital coordination, and risk and task management; Miya Revenue and Reimbursement, an enterprise analytics solution; and Smartpage, a secure healthcare messaging system that enables communication to enhance the coordination of care.

