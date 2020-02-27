AllSafe One Day Volume Reaches $602.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $201,197.00 and approximately $602.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000250 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

