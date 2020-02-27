Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Shares Up 3%

Alpha Growth PLC (LON:ALGW) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), 5,051,727 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.66.

Alpha Growth Company Profile (LON:ALGW)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on proving consultancy, advisory, and supplementary services to institutional and qualified investors worldwide. It offers advisory services, strategizes, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.