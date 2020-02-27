Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alta Equipment Group an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. 198,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,706. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 208,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,980,257.79. Also, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 47,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $502,365.80.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.