Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

AMCX stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. 3,433,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,195. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Amc Networks has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $68.42.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

