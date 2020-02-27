Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Ameren updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $85.21. 2,840,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,924. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ameren has a one year low of $69.80 and a one year high of $87.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.75%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

