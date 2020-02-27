American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Shares Down 30%

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS)’s share price was down 30% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 76,967 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 35,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS)

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for American Defense Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Defense Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.