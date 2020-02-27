American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
See Also: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.