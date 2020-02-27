American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.66. The company has a market cap of $216.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

