Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Receives GBX 216.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 216.25 ($2.84).

A number of analysts have commented on AMGO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amigo from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amigo from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

In other news, insider Stephan Wilcke sold 1,506,156 shares of Amigo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £948,878.28 ($1,248,195.58).

AMGO traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 54.60 ($0.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,785,156 shares. The stock has a market cap of $259.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.50. The company has a current ratio of 22.39, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.64. Amigo has a twelve month low of GBX 36.05 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 4.77%. Amigo’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

