Analysts Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Globalstar.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 1,974,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,327. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.