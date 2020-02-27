Analysts Set Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Target Price at $15.67

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDUS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,478. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $349.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

