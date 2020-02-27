Analysts Set PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Price Target at $158.18

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.18.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
PNC traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $138.71. 2,734,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.
PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.
PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
