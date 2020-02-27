Analysts Set PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Price Target at $158.18

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 654,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,785,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $138.71. 2,734,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.