ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.19-6.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.19-6.71 EPS.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.19. 661,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,356. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.86 and its 200 day moving average is $241.57. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $173.19 and a 1 year high of $299.06.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.18.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,719 shares of company stock worth $7,816,415 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.