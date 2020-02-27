Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Receives $9.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APYX. BidaskClub raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

APYX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $246.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 142,098 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

