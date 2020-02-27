ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Down 30.5% in February

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the January 30th total of 10,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on MT. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Societe Generale cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Commerzbank cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,426,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,063. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 275.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

