Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) Trading Down 0%

Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.57 and last traded at $50.57, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 59,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

