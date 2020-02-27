Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRY shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Johnson Rice lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. Berry Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

In related news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

