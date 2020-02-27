Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $222.84 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and $3.53 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $222.84 or 0.02587531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, FCoin, CoinZest and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00210032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00123932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002489 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,297,852 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, CoinEx, Korbit, Upbit, BigONE, Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, OKEx, WazirX, ZB.COM, Bitkub, CoinZest, CoinBene, Huobi, Hotbit, Binance, Bitrue, DragonEX, Indodax, Coinsuper, YoBit, Coinsquare, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC, IDAX, Bithumb, Cobinhood, HitBTC, FCoin, Bit-Z, SouthXchange, Bibox, Bittrex, Kucoin, Koinex, Bitbns, BX Thailand, Bitfinex, MBAex and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

