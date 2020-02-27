Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK) Shares Down 20%

Blind Creek Resources Ltd (CVE:BCK)’s share price was down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 43,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 29,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $913,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50.

About Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK)

Blind Creek Resources Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Blende property located in the Mayo Mining District of the Yukon Territory.

