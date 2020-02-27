Blockpass Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $335,062.00 and approximately $8,032.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.58 or 0.02614397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00210171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

