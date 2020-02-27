Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Biomerica also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%.

NASDAQ BMRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 10,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,682. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

