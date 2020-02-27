Brokerages Expect Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cango.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CANG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cango stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 24,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,389. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cango has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

