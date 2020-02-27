Brokerages Set $7.00 Target Price for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.13) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given COLLPLANT HOLDI/S an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get COLLPLANT HOLDI/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

CLGN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,849. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 189.62% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.