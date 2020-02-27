Brokerages Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Price Target at GBX 2,110.88

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,110.88 ($27.77).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Ultra Electronics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Shook purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,009 ($26.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,225 ($66,068.14).

Shares of LON:ULE traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,060 ($27.10). 98,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,206.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,106.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.