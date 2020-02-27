BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.80-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.047-2.047 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.BWX Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.70. 664,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

