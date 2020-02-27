Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CM stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.63. 983,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0908 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

CM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

