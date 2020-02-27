Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Trading Up 0.6%

Cardinal Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.51, approximately 11,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 22,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

About Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

