CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Shares Down 10%

CardioComm Solutions Inc (CVE:EKG) shares traded down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, 32,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 122,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31.

CardioComm Solutions Company Profile (CVE:EKG)

CardioComm Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiary, CardioView Inc, develops software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. Its technology is used in a range of products for the recording, transmission, viewing, analyzing, reporting, and storage of ECGs for arrhythmia screening, diagnosis, and management of cardiac patients.

