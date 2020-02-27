Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CARS traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 3,796,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,642. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $805.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

