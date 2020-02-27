ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Achieves $3.64 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00010591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $279,979.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.27 or 0.02644492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00210284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00124530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,949,450 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

