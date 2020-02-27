Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Choom Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 78,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 160,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Choom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHOOF)

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the business of cultivating and selling cannabis for medical proposes and related products. It develops retail and lifestyle brand for cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

