Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Shares Down 8.5%

Cipherloc Corp (OTCMKTS:CLOK)’s share price was down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65, approximately 17,137 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 6,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Cipherloc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation operates as a data security solutions company. It develops CipherLoc, a polymorphic key progression algorithm encryption cipher engine for use in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015.

