Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.95 and last traded at $34.05, approximately 1,739 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

About Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

