Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31 ($0.41) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:CLIN traded down GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Thursday, hitting GBX 718 ($9.44). 455,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,646. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of GBX 726 ($9.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 931 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 893.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.86 million and a P/E ratio of 69.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Clinigen Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Clinigen Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,253 ($16.48).

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

