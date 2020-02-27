Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Trading Down 1.8%

Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15, approximately 700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

About Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, imports, exports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical and wellness products for human use primarily in the European Union. It offers branded pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company provides its products to wholesale drug distributors, and wholesalers and retail healthcare providers.

