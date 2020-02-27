Couchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,679.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Couchain has a total market cap of $5,456.00 and $3,679.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Couchain has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. One Couchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00482006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.44 or 0.06149144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061972 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.